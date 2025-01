PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

On Thursday evening, FHP says a 65-year-old Port Charlotte man was trying to walk across the travel lanes on US-41 and Midway Boulevard.

Troopers say he walked in front of a car going west on Midway and was hit.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The crash is under investigation.