21 YEARS LATER: Charley and the Port Charlotte jewelry store that wouldn’t quit

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — 21 years after Hurricane Charley made landfall as a Category 4 storm, people in Charlotte County say the memories remain as vivid as the day it happened.

On August 13, 2004, Charley made a sudden turn toward Southwest Florida, slamming into the county with sustained winds over 140 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm killed 15 people and caused more than $15 billion in damages across Florida.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Hurricane Charley's impact in Charlotte County:

Charley 21 years later, and the Port Charlotte jewelry store that wouldn’t quit

For Steve and Janie Duke, owners of Westchester Gold and Diamonds in Port Charlotte, the storm nearly ended their business of 30 years. They boarded up, expecting the hurricane to stay on track toward Tampa.

“We didn’t know it was going to hit us, it was supposed to go to Tampa," said Janie. "I don’t think people were as prepared back then."

After the storm had passed, destruction was left in Charley's path across the county. Included in the damage was the Duke's store. They said a neighbor came by their house to deliver news they didn't want to hear.

"He came and knocked on our door, came through the rain and wind, downed power lines, and said, ‘Steve, they’re looting your store,’” Steve said.

While most of their jewelry was secured inside vaults, much of Steve’s lifetime collection of antiques and mementos was destroyed. When they arrived at the store after the storm, they said they saw people picking through merchandise in the rubble.

The looters were cleared away, and Janie even kept watch of what was left of store overnight.

Janie Duke. Janie Duke stands armed, protecting what was left of their store from looters after Hurricane Charley.

In the coming days, they said the better side of humanity emerged, and several people came to help lend a hand.

“This whole community was in such unity,” Janie said. “Even if your home didn’t get destroyed, you were out there helping somebody. That’s the most incredible part about Charlotte County, it brought us all together.”

Friends, customers and even strangers helped move salvageable merchandise to safety. Steve said he was ready to throw in the towel on the business, but Janie found a new spot for them at the Baer's Plaza in Port Charlotte.

Fox 4. Janie and Steve Duke speak with Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk.

About 60 days after the storm, they repoened in the plaza and have been there ever since.

“The people that experienced it do relive it because it reminds us of a phoenix out of the ashes,” Janie Duke said. “Charlotte County came back really strong.”

The former store location on Harbor Boulevard has been demolished, and is currently an empty lot.

The damage from Charley has been cleaned up, but scars remain across the county. Charley remains one of the most destructive storms in Southwest Florida history.