'We're still here': Pine Island has sweet comeback with mangoes and art after hurricanes

MATLACHA, Fla. — Pine Island is celebrating its 29th annual MangoMania this weekend, bringing visitors from across the country to the Florida island still recovering from multiple hurricanes.

The popular fruit festival coincides with the revival of Matlacha's Art Walk, which has returned after years of absence, creating a weekend full of activities for locals and tourists alike.

"The lack of visitors to Pine Island over the past couple of years because of the storms has really been a downside for having business out here," said Stephen Cucura, owner of Fruitscapes on Pine Island.

Mangoes have proven resilient despite the island's weather challenges.

"There's not too many fruit trees that will survive drought and flood at the same time and even after all these storms that we've had, mangoes are still alive," Cucura said.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce sees these events as crucial for the area's economic recovery.

"We wanted people to know that we're up and going and we like our whole Florida laid back feel over here," said David Conner, president of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.

The Art Walk, which takes place on the second Friday of each month, has already shown promising results for local businesses.

"It was actually my artist that said something about it. They're like, 'Hey, let's bring back Art Walk,'" said Jennifer Bennett, owner of Island Flair.

Bennett noted that last month's Art Walk generated sales comparable to their busy season numbers.

"It brings it back to what it used to be. It lets people know that we're still here. We're still ready for you," Bennett said.

MangoMania runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winn Dixie off Stringfellow Road. Click here for a list of events at this year's MangoMania.

The Art Walk is open until 8 p.m. on Friday and will continue monthly on the second Friday of each month.

