MATLACHA, Fla. — After a month of hard work getting this island staple back open, Miceli's welcomed back their customers.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of tears, a lot of sweat, but we're home," said Stephen Margolin, a server at Miceli's.

'We're home': Miceli's reopens after month-long clean up from hurricanes

"A lot of mud, a lot of mud, and it just took everything out pretty bad," said Amber Brady, an owner of Miceli's.

Amber Brady sent Fox 4's Bella Line these photos after it took on water from both Helene and Milton:

Amber Brady 'We're home': Miceli's reopens after month-long clean up from hurricanes

Leaving them to have to start over.

"You walk in and just see everything destroyed. It was gut-wrenching, absolutely gut-wrenching," said Brady.

With the help of their staff and community, they are back.

"Everybody from Pine Island has been just like coming in hot, going, we're here for you. We're getting the community back together. It's just been beautiful," said Brady.

Brady says they were even able to keep on staff while they rebuilt. Bumping up their hourly rates to help keep food on their tables.

"You know, they're our family. We got to keep them going too," said Brady.

"You walk in today and see your own contributions. I walked in here and I was like, 'Oh, boy! I painted that, yeah, you know, I sanded that booth,'" said George Perez, a server.

Both Perez and Margolin say it was a no-brainer helping with the clean-up efforts.

"This place is a staple in the area," said Margolin. "You know, they've done a lot for the community. The community has done a lot for us just trying to get back on our feet so we can have a livelihood again."

Now Miceli's is back open for business... For good.