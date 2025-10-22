'We can't thank them enough': Ian-damaged homes demolition starts on island

MATLACHA, Fla. — Homes determined to be "unsafe structures" by Lee County are being demolished on Matlacha, marking another step in the island's recovery from Hurricane Ian more than three years ago.

The sound of demolition equipment filled the air as crews began tearing down a home off Island Avenue that neighbors say was first damaged during Hurricane Ian. For locals like Carol Scott, president of the Matlacha Civic Association, it's a moment she's been waiting for.

"This morning, when I woke up, my phone was blowing up," Scott said.

The demolition represents progress for the community that has been dealing with damaged structures since the hurricane struck in 2022.

"They bring back a lot of sadness so with the demolish of these buildings, we know we have a more safe community. We're able to move forward," Scott said.

This home was one of three properties county commissioners voted to demolish in September. Commissioner said property owners will be responsible for covering the demolition costs.

"We've waited three years, and we know it's a long process, but we also know that the county and any government moves slow, but to see this come down today, we can't thank them enough," Scott said.

Onofrio Demattia, who owns Onofrio D Oro Fine Jewelry Boutique, expressed relief at finally seeing movement on these properties.

"I feel that as a business owner, people are actually coming into Matlacha, it is kind of depressing to see houses still tilted over," Demattia said.

However, he said he hopes the process will move faster going forward.

Lee County provided a statement explaining their efforts: “When the demolition contract for unsafe structures was approved last month, another important step was taken. The contract, managed in partnership with Lee County Code Enforcement, supports the Board of County Commissioners’ ongoing efforts to improve public safety and continue recovery from past storm events.”

Steve Honc, a longtime Pine Island local and CEO of Honc Industries, purchased another damaged property and plans to demolish it in the coming weeks.

Despite the challenges, Demattia remains optimistic about the island's future.

"Matlacha was beautiful, is beautiful and will become beautiful again," Demattia said.

