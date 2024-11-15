PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The work is far from over for people rebuilding on Pine Island.

"We were almost to the complete recovery phase now, with Helene and Milton, we are put back two years from that, so we'll be mucking and gutting for some time to come," said Erin Lollar-Lambert, Executive Director for Greater Pine Island Alliance.

The GPIA has a caseload of more than 200 homes that still need their help.

Watch Bella's full report below:

'We can get the bodies if you can bring me the skill': Pine Island nonprofit needs skilled laborers

"We can get the bodies if you can bring me the skill," said Lollar-Lambert.

Lollar-Lambert says they need help with education.

"It is a skill, and it is an art form to put someone's home back together, but with good teachers and good listeners, you turn that one body of a skilled laborer into a task force or 10 or 12," said Lollar-Lambert. "The recovery is going to take years. So, that skilled labor force is crucial to the recovery of this community, and we're building back better, and we're building back stronger."

For the last 9 days, a group from the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) has come from all over the US to help with clean-up efforts, but soon they will be headed back north and the need for skilled labor will rise even more.

"We are called to be able to do this with our talent, and be able to lead individuals who want to help but who may not know how to do it," said Athena Priest, a volunteer with IOCC. "The opportunity to have somebody who knows what they're doing, even for a short period of time, can cut their workforce by 5% to 10%."

Lollar-Lambert says the education of how to repair a home and repair it correctly the first time, is priceless.

"It also ensures that we don't allow them to be taken advantage of by less than solid contractors and that the work is done correctly and it's done quickly to return every survivor to a safe, secure, and sanitary environment," said Lollar-Lambert.

For more information on how to help the clean-up efforts contact the GPIA by clicking here.