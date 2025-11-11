Veteran and family escape house fire in Bokeelia with help from neighbors on Veterans Day

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A veteran, his wife and two dogs escaped a house fire in Bokeelia Tuesday morning after neighbors helped rescue them before firefighters arrived.

Jack Rovaldi, an Army veteran, was warming up his car on Veterans Day when the vehicle burst into flames and spread to his house.

"I went upstairs to get this hat, and then when I came down, it was smoking," Rovaldi said.

The Pine Island Fire Chief said neighbors helped get Rovaldi, his wife and their two dogs out before firefighters arrived at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but Rovaldi and his family were not hurt.

"We're alive, and, you know, that's the important thing and I think most of our stuff was saved," Rovaldi said.

The family lost two cars and part of their porch was damaged by the fire. However, neighbors said they were thankful at how quickly the fire was extinguished.

"When I saw it was Jack's house. I was worried, but then we found out that everybody got out safe," neighbor Jay Nygard said.

"They saved the house, which is somewhat unusual," Nygard said.

While Rovaldi figures out where he and his family will stay while they rebuild, he said he's grateful his house is still standing and his family wasn't hurt.

"The good Lord takes care of us, so have a lot of faith in Him," Rovaldi said.

