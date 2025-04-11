ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — Tariffs might be changing how you shop, but on Pine Island, one industry could reap the benefits.

Robin Pearl, CEO of Sun Shrimp on Pine Island, says their shrimp will go from swimming in the Gulf or their breeding tanks to your local grocery store or plate in the same day.

Fox 4's Bella Line gives us a peak at where local shrimp is processed:

Trump's Tariffs could boost Pine Island shrimp industry

With President Trump's proposed seafood tariffs, Pearl says if people switch to local catch, you will know exactly where your shrimp comes from.

"The fact that we're completely reliant upon outside is something that just absolutely is not good for our safety, our, you know, food defense and food safety,” said Pearl.

According to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, 94% of shrimp and all of our seafood in the US is imported.

"It's been very difficult, because obviously things cost more in America than they do in developing world countries, and so we've always been at a disadvantage,” said Pearl.

With these proposed tariffs, Pearl says this could benefit the shrimp companies and shrimpers, if people spend their money locally.

"They're barely able to make enough money to pay for fuel, and so this industry is suffering a slow collapse,” said Pearl.

Pearl says they've been competing with other countries when it comes to selling their product, especially to restaurants.

Now, the hope is businesses will turn to local suppliers rather than an import.

"I think that in the next five to 10 years, we should become completely self sustainable for when it comes to shrimp for this country,” said Pearl. "Americans now want clean food. They want to have good protein, good quality proteins and shrimp is one of those things that really answers all those things."

To know if your shrimp is local, look for the Sun Shrimp label.