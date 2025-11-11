SWFL Crimestoppers: Thief targets Matlacha businesses during string of crimes

MATLACHA — A woman stole merchandise from at least four Matlacha shops over the weekend, with security cameras capturing her hiding items under her dress, according to the shop owner.

Jennifer Bennett, owner of Island Flair, noticed several items were missing from her store Saturday, including rings, jewelry, a vase, and a planter. When she checked her security cameras, she saw exactly what happened.

Watch the security footage of a woman stealing a statue:

Matlacha businesses targeted by thief during string of crimes

The video shows a woman trying to hide a statue under her dress.

"I was so disgusted. I, of course, called the police right away," Bennett said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Trish Routte, a Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers manager, said the woman made little effort to conceal her actions.

"She didn't care about getting caught. She wasn't even good at trying to disguise what she was trying to do," Routte said.

Bennett said the stolen items were all made by local artists.

"It hits differently when it's a personal item that you've made and handcrafted," Bennett said.

Fox 4 Island Flair is one of four shops in Matlacha that were hit by a thief over the weekend.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says Island Flair is one of at least four shops the woman allegedly stole from. They believe the total amount stolen from the shops is worth well over $1,000.

"Season is coming. They're just trying to get their footing and build their businesses back to what they were pre-Ian. They can get somebody like this that comes in and knocks them down one more notch," Routte said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

