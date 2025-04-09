'Stronger than the surge': Pine Island continues to rebuild after Milton

BOKEELIA, Fla. — Hurricane Milton brought damaging winds and flooding to the greater Pine Island area six months ago and now, people are putting their homes back together, again.

Pine Island Community Correspondent Bella Line gives us a look into the rebuilding efforts:

'Stronger than the surge'; Pine Island continues to rebuild 6 months after Milton

"We lost, I mean, you name it, you know, lawn mowers, power washers, generators, anything that was here, you know, was just all over the neighborhood,” said David Conner, a homeowner on Pine Island and the Chamber of Commerce President.

He says rebuilding is nothing new to his neighborhood.

"What's so good about this neighborhood and community and the island is everybody helps everybody,” said Conner.

They are getting that help from the Greater Pine Island Alliance (GPIA) and national groups like AmeriCorps and International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC).

"It was shocking. I feel like disaster is a word that you can hear, but when you're in it and you're processing it, it's a whole other feeling,” said Gabriela Molina, a volunteer from AmeriCorps.

Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Barreda, GPIA founder, says his organization got about $50,000 worth of furniture, appliances, and other household goods donated to the people of Pine Island from United Way.

"We connect groups together so that collectively, we can try and make greater Pine Island whole again,” said Barreda.

The GPIA set this day up at the Moose Lodge on Pine Island to make it all happen, but he says the rebuild is far from over.

"We still have some cases that we were working when Helena and Milton hit from Ian and so this really pushes it back,” said Barreda. “It will be another 18 months, two years at least, for the recovery."

They say what people outside of the tight knit community can do to help is donate their time or support the local businesses.

"Every business you hit helps somebody be employed, and that is huge as well,” said Barreda.