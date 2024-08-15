ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — A camper and the front side of a mobile home are completely charred to a crisp in St. James City.

The damage terrified neighbors early Thursday.

St. James City residents woke up to a devastating fire at a mobile home park

This is a photo a neighbor sent FOX 4 that shows the flames burning.

Neighbors tell us fire crews acted quickly and extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes.

The Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District Fire Marshall says the cause of the fire is still under investigation

Also no one was in the home when the first started.

The camper that sits in front of the house is completely burnt, exposing all of the inside.

Everything was wet and burned to a crisp on the ground.

From the bottom of the home all the way to the edge of the roof — you can see smoke and burned damage, leaving this front portion completely destroyed.

A woman who lives 3 houses down says she called 911.

"He already has like several propane tanks there and I thought what if one of them explodes then where will we be," says Sandy Rotz.

She was happy to know that no one was in the home.

Other neighbors tell us the man is a veteran and normally sleeps in his camper.