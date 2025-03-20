Reviving Color: New art shop aims to restore Matlacha's artistic spirit post-Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. — Matlacha is known for it's "Old Florida" charm. It’s a place full of artists and brightly painted buildings that line the streets.

Since Hurricane Ian, the colors have kind of faded but a new shop owner is working to bring artists back to the island.

"People want to walk Matlacha like they used to,” said Jennifer Bennett, the owner of Island Flair.

Take a look at the local art that already fills the new business:

Bennett says many people lost everything in the storm.

"It really set my income back as a single mom, that was really difficult, but it was more about losing so much community, losing pieces of us,” said Bennett.

Now, more than two years after Ian, she's helping bring art back to the island.

"Bringing the culture of the eclectic-ness of Matlacha back. Yes, that's what this store is about,” said Bennett.

She opened up this shop for local artists, so they can sell their work and amateur artists can take classes, to find their muse.

She says 95% of what you will find in her store was made by people right here in Southwest Florida.

Including Julie Blackwell, who lives in Bokeelia, and Luan Haskins, who lives in St James City.

"There's just so much beauty here, and that is what really inspired me,” said Blackwell.

"I find that glass in Florida is beautiful,” said Haskins.

Although many people have left the island to sell their work, Blackwell says her family never even thought about leaving and now she gets to see people buy her art right in front of her.

"A surreal experience. I walked into the shop and someone was buying one of my prints. I was standing behind her, and when she found out that I was there, she got really excited,” said Blackwell.

Exciting for them too, because they now have a space for local artists to come share their passion and tips.

"It gives people, I think, a little bit of hope that there is a bright future ahead,” said Haskins.

