Proposed 150-foot cell tower faces opposition from neighbors, property values and rural character top of mind

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A proposal to build a 150-foot communication tower in Bokeelia has nearby residents worried about potential impacts on their property values and the area's rural character.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with people who live near the site about the potential development:

The one-acre plot of land, currently zoned for agricultural use, is the subject of a variance and special exception application that would allow for the construction of the tower.

"We picked Pine Island because we love this rural, beautiful place," said Stefanie Brown, who lives near the proposed site.

"I was devastated when I heard it was coming," Brown said.

While some residents acknowledge the need for improved cell service in the area, many believe there are better alternatives than rezoning agricultural land.

"There's better alternatives around here. My wife was telling me, there's no way we would have bought here in '21 if there was a big cell tower right by us," said Mike Taylor, another neighbor.

According to the National Association of Realtors, cell phone towers can decrease property values, which has heightened concerns among area residents.

Neighbors pointed to other plots of commercial land that were damaged by Hurricane Ian and have not been reclaimed as potential alternative locations.

"We know that there's going to be growth. I'm a native Floridian, and I've seen it all my life, but they have to do it intelligently and with the thoughts of the people that live around the area," said Hart Kelley, a neighbor.

FOX 4's Bella Line found out that there were attempts to build a similar structure on the property across the street from the proposed cell tower structure nearly 20 years ago, but its rezoning request was denied, according to the Lee County zoning map.

Line reached out to the company and engineering group to ask why they selected this location but have not yet received a response.

The Greater Pine Island Civic Association is holding a public hearing on the proposed tower Tuesday at 6:30 PM. Click here for more information.

