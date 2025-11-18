Pink building destroyed by Ian is coming down on Matlacha

MATLACHA, Fla. — A well-known pink building destroyed by Hurricane Ian on Matlacha is being demolished, marking another step in the community's ongoing recovery efforts.

FOX 4's Bella Line gives us a look at the demolition:

Pink building destroyed by Ian is coming down

Line was the first reporter to show the brown house's demolition in November, and now the iconic pink structure is following suit.

In September, county commissioners deemed 28 buildings unsafe and put them out to bid to be demolished throughout Lee County. The well-known leaning brown house is already gone, and the recognizable pink building is now being torn down.

Daniel Vasquez with Triple D Land Clearing and Development says his company is happy to help the community that has been through so much.

"This is something that we wanted to do with the mindset of helping the community and getting our name out there, our business," Vasquez said.

However, Vasquez said the demolition won't happen overnight. He says it will take about two weeks because of foam that was used as insulation in the building.

The crew will take the building down slowly to try and prevent debris from getting into the surrounding water.

