Pine Island's historic Pineland Post Office still closed, but that could change

PINELAND, Fla. — Some people on Pine Island say they haven't been able to walk to get their mail for years at the Pineland Post Office, a historic community gathering spot that has served the area for decades.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says the Pineland Post Office has been temporarily closed since Hurricane Helene caused damage to the building.

"At this time, there is no firm timeline for resumption of services, but the goal is to do so as quickly as possible," the USPS said in a statement to Fox 4.

The closure has particularly impacted elderly residents who previously could walk to the facility.

"A lot of the people that live in this area are elderly, and it's a real inconvenience for them to try to get into a car and drive to Bokeelia, whereas they were able to walk to the post office here," said Noel Andress, who has lived down the road from the post office for 35 years.

Kimberley Ouimet, another neighbor, emphasized the post office's role as more than just a mail pickup location.

"We love coming into the Pineland Post Office and being able to chat with our community and have a viable post office right here in our backyard," Ouimet said.

A spokesperson for Lee County told Line that the county owns the property and completed repairs last year. They said the county is waiting for lease documents to be approved by the United States Postal Service before the matter goes to county commissioners for approval. They added that commissioners are supportive of reopening the facility.

"This would be an amazing way to say hello and Pineland, we're back," Ouimet said.

