Pine Island nonprofit raffles RV to raise money for hurricane survivors

ST JAMES CITY, Fla. — A nonprofit organization will have a fundraiser to support hurricane survivors still working to rebuild their lives.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with the Greater Pine Island Alliance about the fundraiser and what the island still needs:

The Greater Pine Island Alliance will raffle off an RV at Kickstands on March 15 as part of their ongoing effort to help people recover from hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton. The organization says all the money made will go directly to hurricane survivors who are still cleaning up and rebuilding.

"Our caseload is still about 60 cases, unique, surviving households. We still keep getting them every week, but this island's resiliency is just, it's incomparable. It's absolutely beautiful to be a part of," Erin Lollar-Lambert with the Greater Pine Island Alliance said.

Last year, the alliance raised $18,000 through similar fundraising, with all money distributed directly to survivors in need.

The organization the community still needs skilled laborers to assist with ongoing rebuilding efforts across the island.

