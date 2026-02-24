Matlacha drawbridge will open this week for the first time since being damaged by Hurricane Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. — Lee County crews is conducting the first mechanical openings of the Matlacha drawbridge, also known as the Matlacha Pass Bridge, this week — the first time the bridge has opened since Hurricane Ian damaged it in late September 2022.

The county's Department of Transportation wants drivers in the Pine Island-Matlacha area to be aware of upcoming test openings during daylight hours scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 24, through Thursday, Feb. 26.

Testing will include using traffic signals, span openings, raising and lowering traffic arms, and barrier gates. The amount of time drivers will wait during these tests will mirror a normal wait for a vessel to pass through.

Area drivers are reminded to pay attention to traffic signals and safety features during the testing period and follow the directions of flaggers when present. Lee County is also asking drivers to plan for travel delays typical of bridge openings.

After the testing period this week, the bridge will open four times daily for a minimum of 60 days before resuming normal operation for requested openings by boaters through Matlacha Pass.

Lee County notes that test openings are part of the ongoing Matlacha Drawbridge rehabilitation project, which includes repairing and replacing several electrical, mechanical, and structural components of the bridge, including the bridge tender structure. The Federal Highway Administration and the State of Florida are funding the construction improvements. Lee County is funding the inspection and engineering work, and affirms that the drawbridge is safe to drive across.

Drivers can monitor Lee County DOT's Roadwatch Update here for more information.