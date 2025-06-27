Matlacha businesses bloom: Civic association distributes plants to restore island's vibrancy after hurricanes

MATLACHA, Fla. — Matlacha is regaining its vibrant character after three hurricanes in three years devastated the island community. The Matlacha Civic Association is distributing plants and colorful landscaping to local businesses thanks to a grant from Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC).

"That's what we're known for, and so that's our goal is to bring sprinkle some nice, bright colors all around and happiness," said Carol Scott, president of the Matlacha Civic Association.

She organized the beautification effort after securing funding from LCEC and the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce to restore the island's signature colorful appearance.

The initiative comes as welcome relief for business owners like Tammy Lynch of Blue Dog Bar and Grill, who also serves as secretary for the civic association.

"We lost a lot of the plants. We lost a lot of the businesses, so now, you know, we've been open, and now there's new places coming in," Lynch said.

Beyond plant distribution, civic association members have embraced the artistic spirit of the community by painting palm trees and sidewalks along the main street, further enhancing the island's visual appeal.

