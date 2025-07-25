Local artist's colorful mural helps fund housing assistance for Pine Island residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Driving onto Matlacha, the vibrant colors are returning through murals painted by local artists. As the community continues to rebuild after multiple storms, Ashley Johnson's artwork is doing more than just brightening the landscape—it's helping fund housing assistance for island residents.

FOX 4's Bella Line met with the artist and the Beacon of Hope about their initiative:

Johnson, who also goes by Ashley Paige or Peach around the island, has been creating colorful murals for restaurants and shops throughout Pine Island and Matlacha.

With deep ties to the community, Johnson has made Pine Island her home. Her father-in-law is a fourth-generation shrimper in the area.

"A lot of the big pieces were either lost or damaged during this, the main storm Ian and then again in the other two, so it's been an honor to be a small part of bringing some of that color back to the island," Johnson said.

Johnson has partnered with the Beacon of Hope, a local nonprofit organization, to create t-shirts featuring her freehand murals. Proceeds from the sales will help island residents who need assistance with mortgage or rent payments.

Nancy Cote, Executive Director of the Beacon of Hope, explained the housing challenges facing the community.

"We understand landlords have to raise their prices, but our working families are no longer able to stay here," Cote said. "People think, just because you live on Pine Island, you must be rich. I wish that was true, but we're hard working out here."

The Beacon of Hope plans to continue these sales in partnership with the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, recognizing that every contribution matters after the community was hit by three storms.

"We stay for the storm. We put on our white boots and we go to work, but sometimes it's hard for those same people to ask for help," Cote said.

For Johnson, supporting the Beacon of Hope is personal.

"The beacon helped our family after Ian so they were able to offer assistance to my in-laws and the family business, so it was quite an honor to be able to give something back to them," Johnson said.

The t-shirts are not yet available for purchase, but Cote says when they become available the information will be on their website. Click here to stay up to date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.