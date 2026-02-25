ST JAMES CITY, Fla. — Attorneys from the Lee County Legal Aid Society visited Pine Island to offer free legal assistance to residents still recovering from the last three hurricanes, helping them navigate issues including insurance claims, housing and recovery resources.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with one homeowner about the free clinic:

Lee County Legal Aid Society offers free hurricane recovery legal help on Pine Island

Blair DeMinico, a practicing family attorney with the group, said the service is completely free, made possible through a grant from AARP.

"We came here so that we could meet the residents face to face, and address the legal concerns of those Lee County residents who are most impacted by Hurricane Ian," DeMinico said.

Among those seeking help was Marianne Minor, a Bokeelia homeowner who said she lost everything during Hurricane Ian and bought a mobile home to start over. Three years later, she said she still does not have the title to that home.

"We got like three whammies in a row, just as you're starting to pick up and think things, here comes another hurricane," Minor said. "I paid cash for the home. I would like the title, and I've been going in circles, and I can't seem to get anybody to help me."

Minor said attorneys gave her options to look into. DeMinico said the group also offers online legal clinics throughout the week.

The Beacon of Hope, which hosted the clinic, said it is looking to bring the free service back to the island for residents who were unable to attend.

"Many of our island residents who are still dealing with Hurricane Ian issues don't have the opportunity to go off island to talk to somebody," Michelle Ruiz of Beacon of Hope Pine Island said.

