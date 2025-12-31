Lee County among highest number of manatee deaths in 2025: FWC

MATLACHA, Fla. — New data reveals Lee County had the second-highest number of manatee deaths in Florida in 2025, a statistic that doesn't surprise local environmentalists and boat captains who witness the challenges these marine mammals face daily.

Fox 4's Bella Line gives us a rundown of the numbers:

Lee County among highest number of manatee deaths in 2025, according to FWC

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Lee County accounted for 113 of the 628 manatee deaths statewide in 2025, representing nearly 18% of Florida's total manatee fatalities.

Captain Joe Lanktree, harbor master on Cabbage Key who lives on Pine Island, said the numbers align with what he observes in local waters.

"I could guarantee 99% of the time we're gonna have manatees out there," Lanktree said.

The FWC data shows the Pine Island Sound and Matlacha Pass were two common locations for manatee deaths in Lee County.

Lanktree expressed concern about boat speeds in the area, noting he regularly sees them traveling at dangerous speeds.

"I'll see boats going past my work, literally 120-130 miles an hour. I don't know how I feel about that," Lanktree said.

Environmentalist Rob Howell said these areas represent some of the last remaining seagrass beds in Southwest Florida, making them critical feeding grounds for manatees.

"We've lost around 90 to 95% of our seagrass in a lot of the Southwest Florida area, so these manatees are congregating in that one spot to get their food," Howell said.

To protect the beloved species, Lanktree recommends homeowners avoid using fertilizers and boaters remain vigilant on the water.

"Get your head on a swivel, because manatees have to come up to get air," Lanktree said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.