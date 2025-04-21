'Just trying to hang on': Pine Island businesses hope for brighter summer after winter season setbacks

BOKEELIA, Fla. — At Material Green on Pine Island, all the traffic and hurricanes have hurt foot traffic coming into the store.

"Hustled to get open for season, and then the road closing was like another gut punch,” said Jeanine Williams, Owner of Material Green.

Watch as Fox 4's Bella Line reports what businesses on Pine Island have dealt with this winter season:

Business owner and chamber hoping for brighter summer after harsh winter setbacks

Williams says her business has been in Southwest Florida for years and this winter season was a struggle.

"Our year, compared to last year is completely has been completely different,” Williams said.

She says her shop was closed for 65 days after Helene and Milton, then the bridge opened just as her regular customers started to head back north.

"I hear a lot of people say, I'm so glad I could get in here before we head home to Indiana or Wisconsin or, you know, so hopefully next year, it'll be a better, better season,” Williams said.

She says she's feeling it financially.

"We're just breaking even, is what, what, where we've been since the storms, and some months not even that,” Williams said.

Williams, along with Cynthia Welch with the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, told Fox 4’s Bella Line they hope this summer helps turn around the loses.

"We're in recovery mode, so each winter is a little different, but each time little bit more gets done,” Welch said. "The businesses are open and dying to see everybody and hoping to make it through the summer thanks to support from everybody that comes to see us."

The Chamber of Commerce is hoping events like Mango Mania and local markets bring customers from outside of the island to visit.

Williams just hopes more storms don't set her back again.

"A lot of people are just trying to hang on and get through this,” Williams said.

The Little Pine Island Bridge is open for traffic.