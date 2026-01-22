‘It’s terrible’: Dead pelicans, broken glass, and beer bottles found at Bat House Park

MATLACHA, Fla — Broken glass, beer bottles, and three dead pelicans. That’s what a man found at Bat House Park on Matlacha Wednesday morning.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski spoke with that man about the disturbing discovery.

On a calm and windy Wednesday, Tim Price said pelicans were hanging out near fishermen at Bat House Park.

“I noticed glass broken all over the place, beer bottles, and I saw dead pelicans,” said Price.

Price said he found three dead pelicans. Based on what he saw, he worries they may have been intentionally harmed by people.

Price said he called park rangers, who then looped in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to investigate.

“So many dead ones all together in one spot just doesn’t add up,” Price said.

Fishermen at Bat House Park say it hurts to hear about the discovery and say the pelicans here are part of the park.

“I think it’s terrible. They’re beautiful animals,” one fisherman told Fox 4.

Another fisherman said the birds are friendly, he’s even given one a nickname: 'Knobby.'

But he said that friendliness can sometimes put them in danger.

“When you get a fish up close, you gotta pull them up on the deck real quick. If not, if he’s in the water they got ’em. Then you got a pelican with a hook in its mouth, a fish in its mouth. It’s no good,” he said.

FWC has not said how the pelicans died or whether it was intentional, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Fox 4 will keep you updated with any developments.