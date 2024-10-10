MATLACHA, Fla. — A tornado ripped through Matlacha Wednesday. This left downed power lines, torn roofs, and boats on roads. Now the community has gone through Ian, Helene, and Milton.

Fox 4's Bella Line and Dominga Murray were reporting from Matlacha on Wednesday before Milton hit when they had to evacuate.

A tornado crossed the Matlacha draw bridge right over some Lee County Sheriff deputies, while people continued to use the bridge.

Take a look at the aftermath of Milton on Matlacha:

Islanders pick up after Hurricane Milton brought a tornado that ripped through the town

"I'm watching our deputies out there when a tornado comes whipping through and your heart stops because those are family members to me and their safety is number one. Everyone's safety is number one," said Carmine Marceno, Lee County Sheriff.

But, now this island is starting over its rebuild process, once again.

"We know mother nature is unpredictable," Marceno said.

The impacts from Milton didn't just hit the homeowners.

The well-known Blue Dog Bar and Grill had about a foot of water, but the owners told me thankfully they were prepared. They say they were in the middle of cleaning up after Helene when they found out about Miltons' path. Now their clean-up begins... again.

