MATLACHA, Fla. — Many families who live in Matlacha have evacuated. Even though the island looks like a ghost town, Tuesday before Hurricane Milton's arrival, some are still prepping their homes.

John Lynch and his wife were taping their garage when FOX 4 crews showed up.

"We got really, really strong tape. We will reseal the doors with that. The front door and garage door are both entry areas for water last time," he said.

HURRICANE ROULETTE: Families in Matlacha prepare and leave the island

The last time was almost two weeks ago now when Hurricane Helene flooded Lynch's home.

"We had about 18 to 20 inches inside, which is enough to ruin flooring, drywall, kitchen cabinetry, and appliances. Everything we just got done putting in after Ian," he said.

They just recently gutted their home after Helene and say they're now waiting for the next one.

"There's always been a threat with hurricane roulette. If you live in Florida... somewhere, sometime, it's gonna be your turn. For us though, it's been a lot of turns lately," Lynch said.

He says so many of his neighbors chose to evacuate. It's a decision the Lynch family are leaving for Wednesday morning.

"Recently, between Ian and Helene, people know they don't want anything to do with it, and that's smart," he said.