Florida bill could eliminate permits for projects under $7,500 after a storm

MATLACHA, Fla. — A proposed Florida House bill (HB 1049) could eliminate the need for permits on small home improvement projects costing less than $7,500, potentially easing the burden on homeowners rebuilding after hurricanes.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with business owners on Matlacha about the bill:

The legislation, brought forward by Rep. Tiffany Esposito, is currently moving through the State Affairs Committee and has garnered support from Southwest Florida business owners and real estate professionals who have experienced the lengthy permitting process firsthand.

William Tidball, owner of CW Fudge Factory, said rebuilding after recent hurricanes has been a lengthy ordeal. He spent nearly 10 months rebuilding his home in Bokeelia after Hurricane Ian, with securing proper permits contributing to the extended timeline.

"This area has been definitely influenced by Ian, Helene, and Milton, and each storm brings a different devastation," Tidball said. "The process after going through a category five hurricane shouldn't be more frustrating than actually going through a category five hurricane."

Matlacha realtor Stephen Longest believes the proposed change could provide significant relief for homeowners facing future storm damage.

"At the end of the day, the homeowner has bought the home. They've already paid for it, there's no need to tax them with permit fees to do little projects around the house," Longest said.

However, Longest emphasized that building permits remain important for certain types of work.

"I think there are certain things, electrical, structural, that need to have an inspection, that should have a permit," Longest said.

The bill would apply to projects such as building fences and minor repairs, potentially streamlining the recovery process for hurricane-affected communities throughout Florida.

Line reached out to Esposito's team for a statement, but we have yet to hear back.

