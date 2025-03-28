Firefighters put out early morning house fire on Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The Pine Island Fire Control District is on the scene of an early-morning fire, Friday.

Firefighters told our team there that two people were sleeping when the house caught fire and then became engulfed in flames. Luckily, no injuries are reported. But, our crew there said the home looks like a total loss.

The fire, which was called in before 4 a.m., is now completely contained.

Although neighboring properties were threatened by the fire, crews said, they were not damaged and are now safe.

The cause is not immediately known.

FOX 4 will update this article as more information comes in.

