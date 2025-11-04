Famous leaning brown house that survived Hurricane Ian finally meets its end on Matlacha

MATLACHA, Fla. — The leaning brown house on Matlacha that became a symbol of Hurricane Ian's destruction is finally being demolished, marking another step in Pine Island's recovery three years after the devastating storm.

FOX 4's Bella Line was the only reporter there for its demolition:

Steven Honc with Honc Industries, a local Pine Island family business, purchased the damaged property to help move the community's cleanup process forward.

"I had the opportunity to buy it and move progress along in Matlacha, to start the cleanup process, or continue the cleanup process so that there's a sense of normalcy around here," Honc said.

The demolition drew crowds of onlookers who stopped to witness the removal of what had become a constant reminder of the hurricane's impact.

"Seeing this thing go away is good for all of us," Honc said.

Local business owner, Rich Dantona, viewed the demolition as a positive development for the area.

"It's a sign of progress. Getting back to the old Matlacha," Dantona said.

Community member Micheal Burnor echoed that sentiment.

"We're trying to make our town better, you know, and the only way we're going to be able to do it is if things like this happen," Burnor said.

Honc is now in the process of selling the land to the homeowner next door, who told Line that he plans to transform the space into a green area and Hurricane Ian memorial.

"I think this is just another reminder for everybody that Pine Island is coming back stronger than ever," Honc said.

The pink building located at 4204 Pine Island Rd is set to be demolished a part of the county's plan to get rid of "unsafe structures" soon.

