ST JAMES CITY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton brought water, wind, and for one Pine Island man, a new companion.

Ronald Thunberg was cleaning up his yard, along with many of his neighbors in Pine Island Cove, when he noticed an unexpected visitor.

Do you recognize this bird? Man finds parakeet in his yard after Milton

"I took like a step towards him, and he took like couple steps towards me, so I put my hand down, and he crawled right into the palm of my hand," said Thunberg.

This parakeet that he has named Milton and taken in as his own.

"Somehow he got out and got caught in the wind and somehow showed up at my doorstep, so I feel blessed to have him," said Thunberg.

A friendship that sparked amid a rebuilding effort and has brought the neighborhood to his house.

"There's been a bunch of people that have come through. 'I want to see Milton! I want to see Milton,'" said Thunberg. "Within 20 minutes, I had birdseed on my doorstep so I could feed them, so the people around here are so great in Pine Island Cove."

A community effort with a local animal clinic that also gave him a cage to keep him comfortable and safe. Ronald says his neighbors have helped post Milton on social media in hopes of finding his owner, but he hasn't heard anything yet.

Ronald says Milton is in great shape and he's kept him company in this trying time.

"I'm trying not to get too close to Milton, because I'm gonna have to let him go," said Thunberg.

Fox 4 reached out to the CROW Clinic and they said that posting pictures of Milton on social media to find his owner is the best thing he can do for now.

If you are missing this parakeet, please reach out to Fox 4.