Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPine Island / Matlacha

Actions

Lee County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect in St. James City, sheriff says

Lee County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is on the scene
Posted
and last updated

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot and killed someone at a home in St. James City.

The sheriff's office said they were responding to a home on Crestwell Court for a domestic violence investigation.

"When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect armed with a firearm. Due to the immediate threat, the suspect was met with lethal force, ultimately killing the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

St. James City Deputy Involved Shooting
Lee County Deputies investigating a crime scene in St. James City on Wednesday afternoon

The Sheriff's office said no deputies were injured.

Fox 4 has a crew at the scene and they're working to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line