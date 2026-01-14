Lee County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect in St. James City, sheriff says

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot and killed someone at a home in St. James City.

The sheriff's office said they were responding to a home on Crestwell Court for a domestic violence investigation.

"When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect armed with a firearm. Due to the immediate threat, the suspect was met with lethal force, ultimately killing the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Lee County Deputies investigating a crime scene in St. James City on Wednesday afternoon

The Sheriff's office said no deputies were injured.

Fox 4 has a crew at the scene and they're working to learn more information.

This is a developing story.