Bokeelia man killed in crash on Stringfellow Road: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Bookeelia man was killed Friday night on Pine Island in a rollover crash.

The man was driving south on Stringfellow Road approaching Avalon Lane when, according to FHP, he tried to pass a slower vehicle, going into the Northbound lane.

The white pickup truck he was driving crashed into the front of a maroon SUV. The 65-year-old woman driving that car was transported to the hospital and has serious injuries according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation. The North and Southbound lanes were shutdown for several hours.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said to avoid the area and use caution.