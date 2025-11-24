Boat captain rescues baby dolphin stranded in shallow water near St. James City

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — A heartwarming rescue unfolded in St. James City when a charter boat captain helped save a baby dolphin that became stranded in shallow water near Monroe Canal Marina.

Captain Shane Kelly said he was heading out with his clients near the Monroe Canal Marina, where they spotted several dolphins.

"There's a bunch of dolphins that hang out in that area," said Kelly. "And it's nice because clients get to see dolphins right away."

But Kelly noticed the dolphins were staying in the same general area, not swimming up and down the canal which he said is typical.

"They just kept rolling around in the same area over and over and over," Kelly told Fox 4.

That's when Kelly said he heard a loud squeaking.

"So, I go a little closer and you could see the top of the baby dolphin sticking out of the water in half of his back," said Kelly.

Video captured by a Fox 4 viewer shows the dramatic moment Kelly hopped in the water and guided the young dolphin back to deeper water, where it was able to swim away and reunite with its mother.

"I think the coolest part definitely wasn't even being that close to him or touching him or anything like that," Kelly said. "It was pushing him off and then him getting with his mom and just taking off. And then we were out there this afternoon again and he was sitting there jumping around playing with his mom."

The rescue had a happy ending, with the dolphin pair swimming away together safely.

However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds the public that touching wild dolphins is not recommended. If you encounter a dolphin in distress, FWC asks that you call them first so an agent can provide guidance on the appropriate response.

