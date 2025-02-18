A SAFER FUTURE: A Pine Island fire station will be upgraded with federal funding

ST JAMES CITY, Fla. — Pine Island Fire Station #2 is getting an update!

Pine Island Community Correspondent Bella Line went to check it out.

“This metal building that was built in 1975, it's ready to be replaced,” said Matthew Davis, Assistant Fire Chief.

Take a look at the new hurricane-resistant firehouse:

A Safer Future: A Pine Island fire station to get modern upgrade with federal funding

With the help of a $5 million federal grant, they are getting this new modern version that will have the latest safety features.

"I'm pretty excited to have a new fire station living right by a new fire station,” said Art Castellanos, Owner of Castellanos & Tramonte Architects.

It was designed by a resident who will benefit from it too.

"It's important for the residents of St. James and south Pine Island for this station to be operational and top of the line equipment,” said Castellanos.

Castellanos says the new building will be even higher to prevent flood water from getting inside. It will also have a helicopter pad, triage room, storage building, and more living space for the firefighters.

"They're going to be able to keep their men and manpower in the building during the storm and keep them safe and dry,” said Castellanos.

Davis says the project won't be coming out of our pockets because it is funded by a federal grant. He says they are still waiting for the final approval from the county to get it started.

"It's just all about being more resilient and keeping the resources on the island,” said Davis.

Castellanos says they are expecting to begin construction this summer and the current fire station will still be able to serve the community even while reconstruction is underway.