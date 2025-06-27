Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 49-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash along I-75 Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said they got a call around 10:27 PM about a two-car crash at mile marker 128 traveling northbound on I-75. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Just a short while later, FHP said, one of those drivers was killed when he tried to cross the interstate on foot near Daniel's parkway.

According to the accident report, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

