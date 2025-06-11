'WILD WEST' NO MORE: North Port Police crack down on illegal activity in Yorkshire area

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police say they arrested two people after discovering illegal weapons and drugs during a traffic stop on Yorkshire Street. The six people in the vehicle had no ties to North Port.

Officers say they found several guns, including one that was stolen and another with a scratched-off serial number, along with packaged illegal drugs intended for sale.

Click here to see North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo explain why Yorkshire has been a hot spot for crime:

NORTH PORT YORKSHIRE STREET

"We're not going to let it be the dumping ground in the wild west of this area, and people are being held accountable for their actions," said Josh Taylor, North Port Police spokesperson.

The undeveloped Yorkshire area has become a magnet for outsiders looking for a place to ride ATVs, shoot guns, camp, and party, according to police.

"For years, you know, it kind of comes and goes. We have people who travel from outside North Port. It's highly undeveloped. There's just very few homes that are out there," Taylor said.

A special enforcement team has been formed to address the growing problems in the area. The recent arrests came after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle for making an illegal U-turn.

Ryan Fares, who lives in the area with his three young children, expressed concern about the criminal activity.

"It's definitely concerning. On one hand, you know, I have three kids there, five, three and one, so always looking out for their safety," Fares said.

Fares, who moved from Chicago three years ago, worries the remote location makes Yorkshire Street attractive for illegal activities.

"You move on to a road that's not very much traveled, and people may be doing stuff like that, knowing that there's not so much presence, and maybe it's a good road for illegal activities. But hopefully they'll monitor it a little more," Fares said.

Taylor emphasized that the department has the resources to investigate these crimes thoroughly.

"They come, they see opportunity for a quiet, safe neighborhood. What they forget, though, is we have all sorts of technology to track these people down, and because we don't have a lot of large homicides, those types of cases, we have some time to look into these issues," Taylor said.

Police say they will continue focusing on the Yorkshire area to ensure safety and hold violators accountable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.