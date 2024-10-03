Volunteer from Ohio makes long trek to help with Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts

UNINCORPORATED SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some communities in unincorporated Sarasota County are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Helene.

Victoria Scott Some homeowners in unincorporated Sarasota County dealt with severe flooding from Hurricane Helene.

FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott stopped by Myakka Drive where she saw homes with piles of debris and ruined furniture on both sides of the street.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts continue in unincorporated Sarasota County

She also spoke to volunteer Jaysun Conley who is helping with cleanup efforts.

He flew in from Ohio Sunday night to help some family friends clean out their home after Hurricane Helene caused widespread flooding.

"This road [was] completely covered, and it hasn't gone down yet, until I started on it this morning," Conley told Scott.

Victoria Scott Volunteer Jaysun Conley flew in from Ohio to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Helene.

He also hauled most of the furniture out.

"It's been out here for a couple days," Conley said. "Yea, it's bad. You wouldn't want to sleep on it."

He said he's known the homeowners for nearly three decades.

Victoria Scott Several homeowners have debris and ruined furniture from Hurricane Helene.

"They've actually been married for 60 [years] and they're 80+ years old."

However, Conley told Scott the elderly couple doesn't actually live there. They were leasing out their home to a neighbor in need.

"They were actually renting it to the lady that lives next door whose house isn't done from Hurricane Ian," Conley said. "It still hasn't been repaired. Maria, and she's just lost everything again."

Regardless, Conley said he's ready to get up bright and early to do it all over again.

"That just happens in life, and when you can, you can. Help others when you can."

It isn't his first time being in this situation.

"I've done hurricane cleanup for about ten, 11 storms before. They kind of just run altogether when you get going in them. A lot of them [were] on the east coast."