U.S. 41 back open after gas leak stopped traffic in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — U.S. 41 near River Road in North Port is back open after traffic was briefly stopped due to a nearby gas leak.

Around 4 p.m., the North Port Police Department closed the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near River Road because a construction crew had inadvertently ruptured a gas line at a business nearby.

Law enforcement was seen directing traffic, which was being detoured around the intersection. NPD says traffic would continue to be diverted until the gas line was repaired, which was estimated to be completed near midnight.

Around 8 p.m., NPD said the gas had been shut off and U.S. 41 was reopened.