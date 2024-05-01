"Time is of the essence": New freestanding ER coming to Venice

VENICE, Fla. — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is expanding its horizons.

It will build a new freestanding emergency room in the Wellen Park residential community in Venice. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday to celebrate it.

"This ER will have 11 treatment rooms, full-service imaging, CT, x-rays, ultrasound, and full-service laboratory services as well," said HCA Florida Englewood Hospital CEO Joe Rudisill.

Those are services the North Port community says are greatly needed.

"When the hospital in Venice closed nearly 18 months ago, it [caused] a lot of our community members to go seek healthcare elsewhere," Rudisill said.

North Port Fire Rescue officials told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott having another access point is beneficial.

"It helps us," said EMS Division Chief for NPRF Brian Gorski. "We can get back in service quicker and maintain coverage in the city."

First responders says every minute can mean the difference between life or death for a patient who needs immediate help.

"Time is of the essence, and there's stuff at this facility that's able to do that we can't do that's going to safe a life," Gorski said.

The ER is intended to prevent nearby hospitals from getting full.

"The mother hospitals like Englewood and these other facilities, they haven't added any beds. A lot of times they're at capacity," Gorski said.

Rudisill told Scott the ER should be completed by next January or February. It’s expected to be open to the public by the end of March.