Some North Port residents relieved over proposed changes to neighborhood plan

NORTH PORT, Fla. — It's a sigh of relief for some North Port property owners on the eastern end of the city after a decision by local leaders.

"It's a happy ending for us, and of course, I'm very excited and very thankful to the city staff, but the bigger picture is this is happening all over the city," said North Port property owner Ariana Campbell.

Commissioners held a meeting Monday to discuss the future of single-family developments in parts of the city including Hampshire Circle. That's where Campbell bought land to build her dream home nearly two years ago.

However, she told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott her permit was put on hold because of changes being made to the city's comprehensive plan.

Campbell said it was a constant struggle to get the city to listen, until recently.

"Overall, since the beginning of this situation, it's been several months to kind of get them to hear us at all," she told Scott.

Monday's meeting gave her hope. Commissioners are now allowing single-family homes in the Hampshire, Barcelona, and Dalewood neighborhoods.

Campbell said she can't wait to put her ideas into action on her property.

"I envision my wrap-around porch with my daughter playing outside in the front yard," she said. "[I envision] her being able to ride her bike in the street without having to worry about traffic. We just plan on going on with our American Dream."

The Commission now has to approve changes to the comprehensive plan. Those changes will then be reviewed by officials in Tallahassee.