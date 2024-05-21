Seniors in Englewood receive supply kits ahead of hurricane season

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Hurricane Ian was especially tough on Southwest Florida seniors. So right now, there's a push to make sure they're better prepared this hurricane season.

Senior Friendship Centers teamed up with Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida to hand-deliver 100 supply kits to people who live in Grove City Manor in Englewood.

"Inside the kits, they will find flashlights, radios, disinfectant wipes to clean up," said SFS Nutrition Services Director Debra Bragg.

Englewood Community Correspondent Victoria Scott caught up with a resident who received a kit.

"I don't know how to answer," said David Truman. "I mean, when you have people around you like that and everything, it's good."

Truman told Scott that feeling of support means the world to him. He experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand almost two years ago.

"When I [came] over here the next morning, it was unreal," Truman said. "I was surprised the building was even here."

The overall condition of the place caused local agencies to make sure people have what they need for the upcoming hurricane season.

Bragg told Scott the roof blew off the rental housing community.

"They called me, and said, 'Do you have any seniors that need these kits,' and I said, yes we do,"Bragg said.

The kits will also provide some essentials to people who may not be able to move on their own.

"A lot of them have mobility issues," Bragg said. "Some of them can't drive. "So, they depend on public transportation, [and] they can't always get to the stores."

Truman said he's ready for this hurricane season.

"Let the storm come," he said.

