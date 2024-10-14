RECOVERY EFFORTS: Charlotte County updates progress on Manasota Key after Hurricane Milton

MANASOTA KEY, Fla — Charlotte County shared updates Sunday on recovery efforts on Manasota Key, where you could see crews clearing sand and residents picking the pieces after Hurricane Milton.

Streets buried in sand surround destroyed homes, and crews worked to clear it out. A massive, nearly three-story pile of sand was growing on North Beach Road - a sign of their progress in the long recovery ahead.

Austin Schargorodski Crews piling up sand nearly three-stories high as they work to clear the roads on Manasota Key.

“You know, it’s total devastation. We just wanna’ get back to work and get money flowing and all that good stuff,” said Andrew Klukowski.

Klukowski works at the Sandbar on Manasota Key - he said the restaurant took a heavy hit from the storm. He and Kristy Trent live just off the island - they say they’re counting their blessings that the home survived.

“Our house is open - whoever wants to shower can shower. We have water, electricity. There’s people that don’t have anything, not even a mattress,” said Trent.

Austin Schargorodski Left: Kristy Trent. Right: Andrew Klukowski

In a Sunday press conference, Charlotte County Emergency Management announced they’re still operating at level 1 activation, with all crews at full force, pushing to restore the island.

“Public works and our community development crews continue to assess the damage and clear roadways south of the traffic circle to ensure emergency vehicles can gain access,” said Patrick Fuller, director of Emergency Management in Charlotte County.

Austin Schargorodski Patrick Fuller, Director of Emergency Management in Charlotte County.

Emergency management said the north end of Manasota Key reopened Saturday afternoon, but everything south of the traffic circle remains off-limits. They’re using caution for those heading back to start recovering their properties.

“Hazardous conditions still exist within our community in the form of debris over roadways, hot weather, and several of our signalized intersections not operating,” said Fuller.

Austin Schargorodski Destroyed homes buried in sand on Manasota Key.

Amid growing debris piles as residents pick up the pieces, and the massive sand pile getting higher with each dump truck load, Emergency Management commends their resilience and determination to rebuild.

“We are certainly in awe of the efforts of our residents, and we work with you together to bring our community back to the new normal,” said Fuller.