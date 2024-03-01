Potholes in North Port get brought to light

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Potholes bring flat tires, bent rims, even worse.

"For years, they kept filling in the same holes, the same holes over and over," North Port resident Beverly Mort said. "A couple months later, they'd be back down again."

Mort said the potholes in her neighborhood were more than just an eye sore. They were also a pain.

"Unfortunately, filling in doesn't always last," she said.

However, Mort credits the city for doing more than just band-aid solutions.

"I guess people complained enough that they repaved the whole thing," Mort said.

Michael Botelho also lives in North Port and has similar feelings on the situation.

"[My] overall experience is good," he said. "I give it a solid B+. We've hit some [potholes] that, you know, caused us to be naturally concerned. You look under your car and under your tires to see what's going on."

North Port city leaders said potholes should get fixed within three days of a report coming to them.

The city also has an app you can download on your phone called "North Report." It enables residents to report issues – including potholes.

However, there are regulations when it comes to certain roads.

"For potholes, we will take care of that," Chuck Speake, Director of Public Works for the City of North Port, said. "When it comes to repaving the entire roadway, that's Charlotte County."

Charlotte County owns part of Hillsborough Blvd. So, North Port officials say they can only do so much on that situation.

The city is also repaving part of the heavily-traveled Toledo Blade Blvd. The taxpayer and surtax funded project costs around $8.1 million. It should be all done by the end of March.