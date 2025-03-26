Pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release their deputies along with the Sarasota County Fire Department and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of South Indiana Ave and West Cowles Street in Englewood around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

A pedestrian had been hit and died.

The intersection was closed to both northbound and southbound traffic as they investigated.

Drivers were asked to look for other routes.

This is a developing story, more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

