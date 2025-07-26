"OUTRAGEOUS:" North Port increases some Warm Mineral Springs fees, sparking anger

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port city commissioners voted to increase some entrance fees for Warm Mineral Springs in a tight vote Tuesday, citing rising costs of running the facility.

In a 3-2 vote, commissioners approved increasing fees for the 10-visit and 30-visit pass over a three year period. Daily fees are not changing.

Mayor Phil Stokes, Vice Mayor Pete Emrich, and Commissioner Barbara Langdon voted yes. Commissioners Demetrius Petrow and David Duval voted no.

Several people spoke against the rate hike during the meeting, saying it would make the park unaffordable for some.

"I thought it was outrageous for it to be that much of an increase," said Martin Price.

Price said he has rotator cuff issues that got much better after spending several days in the spring. That's why Price and his wife moved to North Port from the Kansas City area. Price said he comes to the spring every day he's able to.

Right now, North Port residents pay $150 for a 30-visit pass. That will more than double to $315 by 2028. Non-residents currently pay $200 for a 30-visit pass. That will increase to $420 by 2028.

There are currently two different rates. One for North Port residents and another for non-residents. North Port residents pay a lower fee. On Tuesday, commissioners approved a middle category for Sarasota County residents.

The passes are deeply discounted, according to Trish Sturgess, assistant Parks and Recreation Director. It would cost $15 for North Port residents to visit the springs once. With the current 30-day pass, it's $5 a visit.

It's become more expensive for Parks and Rec to maintain the springs, Sturgess said. Operating costs increased by $416,000 last year, according to a city spokesperson. Sturgess said Warm Mineral Springs fees haven't increased fees since 2012.

But some North Port residents say they are being priced out of the springs - and it's the reason they moved here in the first place.

"It wasn't the sparkling nightlife that brought us down here," said Joe Kreisel, who's lived in North Port for 14 years.

The 73-year-old said he moved to North Port with his wife specifically for Warm Mineral Springs. Kreisel said he has a bad back after restoring fire places and chimneys. He described the spring as a spiritual cleanse, helping him feel better physically and emotionally.

"I walk in, I'm 73 years old. I walk out, I'm 50," he said.

Price also chose his home based on proximity to the spring.

"Part of our requirements were no more than 15 minutes away from the lake," Price said.

Both men say they are outraged the commissioners increased prices, considering the condition of the park. Hurricane Ian devastated the facility. Staff are currently operating out of temporary trailers, and buildings on the site are closed.

"There was water yoga, there was massages, there was a restaurant, there was a gift shop. That's all gone," Kreisel said.

Warm Mineral Springs is the only natural warm spring in Florida. The park has long been a draw for both tourists and residents.

City commissioners put millions towards renovating the buildings, Langdon noted during the meeting. The springs generated about $1.5 million last year while costing almost $1.3 million to operate.

Langdon says those figures don't include maintenance costs. She said the rate increases help shift the burden of running the facility.

"We have over 95,000 people who live here. The vast majority of those people, if they even know Warm Mineral Springs exists, do not use it," Langdon said.

The fee increase is expected to generate around $500,000 in additional revenue over the next three years, Sturgess said. That money will go towards renovating buildings on the property.

At Tuesday's meeting, commissioners also voted to eliminate the annual pass for the park. Parks and Recreation Director Sandy Pfundheller said no one purchased the pass.

Kreisel said he and his wife attempted to purchase the pass after Ian - but were told it was not offered anymore. North Port reopened Warm Mineral Springs in April 2023.

After Ian, the city reduced the daily rate and removed the passes for a short time, Sturgess said. North Port entertained the possibility of a public-private partnership. Parks and Recreation wasn't sure if it wasn't going to keep running the facility.

But once it became clear North Port would operate the park, the passes were offered again. Sturgess said the yearly pass was offered starting in October 2023.

For some, like Kreisel and his wife who live on a fixed income, the price increases may make the springs unaffordable.

"This is what we came for, and if it's not available to us, what's the reason to stay?" Kreisel said.

During the meeting, commissioners indicated they might revisit the fees and possibly add discounts for seniors and military veterans. The increases are scheduled to take effect in October.

