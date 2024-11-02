NOT ALONE: Huge donation helps hurricane victim in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Veteran James Ford got emotional after learning he wasn’t alone in fixing his Englewood home.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton severely damaged it.

Victoria Scott The picture shows all of the debris veteran James Ford dealt with after the recent hurricanes.

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce stopped by his house Saturday to share some exciting news with him.

Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande presented an 88-thousand dollar check to the chamber for its hurricane relief fund.

Church members told Englewood Community Correspondent Victoria Scott they had $14,000 left in their mission fund.

So, they put on a quiet campaign to raise more money for hurricane victims in Englewood.

They said ten families made up the difference of $74,000 in just four days.

“It means a great deal," said Ford. "I think it’s great that they did. The carpet needs to get replaced. The cabinets need to get replaced in the kitchen. Basically, all over the house except the inside of the garage.”

Folks in Englewood who were impacted by the storms can still apply for assistance.

You can stop by the chamber to fill out an application.