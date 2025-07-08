'North Port University' offers inside look at city government

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Dozens of people signed up for a behind-the-scenes look at local government in North Port as the city plans to expand a program designed to increase civic engagement.

'North Port University' is a free eight-week class that teaches people about city government, according to Jane Akins, North Port's community engagement coordinator.

It includes visits to city departments, like police, fire and utilities, where people can ask questions of North Port leaders. There is even the chance to use a police taser under supervision.

Akins said the class meets Thursday nights between 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

"It inspires residents to join advisory boards, potentially become future commissioners, and just engage in the city they live in," Akins said.

North Port launched the program in 2024, according to the city's website. So far, it's offered two, eight-week courses that were both full. Each course is limited to 25 people

But in August, the city is launching a version of the course specifically for teenagers, which is already fully booked.

In May, the National Association of Government Communicators awarded North Port first place in community engagement for the program, according to the city.

Those interested in signing up for future sessions can do so on the city's website.

