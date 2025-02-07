Man charged with homicide, North Port Police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After a year of zero homicide charges, police in North Port are recording their second homicide of 2025.

Police said two people who knew each other got into an argument that ended fatally on Rocliff Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim, 40-year-old Zachary Lucas, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Michael Reinel, 26, is charged with homicide. Deputies booked him into the Sarasota County Jail around 9 a.m. on Friday, without bond.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss. Every life taken by violence is one too many, and our department is committed to seeking justice," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

While no homicide charges were recorded in North Port in 2024, this marks the second such incident in the early weeks of 2025.