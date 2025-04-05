North Port Police investigate shots fired near Toledo Blade Blvd.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police say officers responded to calls of shots being fired around Toledo Blade Blvd and Price Blvd around 4 p.m. on Saturday evening.

At that intersection is a very busy Publix, Burger King and other restaurants and gas stations.

North Port Police confirmed there are multiple scenes at this time, and all known suspects have been detained.

Police are still investigating at this time.

As of Saturday night, Police say they are not ruling out the possibility of more people being questioned.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story, FOX 4 will keep you updated when we have more.