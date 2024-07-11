North Port Police hiring a second conservation cop

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department wants to add another conservation cop, but what do they do exactly?

Your North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott found out.

The Environmental Conservation Officer patrols areas for illegal fishing, dumping, animal cruelty investigations, and other violations.

North Port Police told Scott the position started in 2022. They work hand-in-hand with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other agricultural units.

However, North Port Police said a second cop is needed to patrol rural areas.

The department's current conservation officer Dominick Caravella told Scott the city covers more than 100 square miles.

"A littler known fact within that is 30 square miles within that 104 is going to be inaccessible to a uniform patrol unit, or just something they're not familiar with or trained or experienced with," Caravella said. The size limits, the bag limits, the trails, where they start, where they end, that kind of thing."

Caravella said he's been conservation cop for a little more than a year and a half.

Police told Scott they're hoping to hire the second one later this year. However, it has to get approved in the budget.

