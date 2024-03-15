North Port man called "Vlad Vlad" used hidden cameras to sexually exploit girl

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal prosecutors say a North Port man used the alias "Vlad Vlad" while coercing a 12 year old girl from another country to engage in sexual activity and send him sexually explicit images.

Gregory Allen Williamson, 58, is now awaiting sentencing and could face up to life in prison. A federal jury found him guilty of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, three counts of production of child sexual abuse material, three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Williamson sent his victim, a recent immigrant from Eastern Europe, anonymous sexually explicit emails. Prosecutors say Williamson later gifted the victim two cell phone chargers (see photo above) that contained hidden cameras and used them to produce sexually explicit images of the victim when she was naked in her bedroom.

Williamson's crimes were brought to light by the FBI office in Tampa, as well as North Port Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It took more than a year for the case to work its way through the court system.

Investigators credited Project Safe Childhood for helping to carry this case all the way through a successful prosecution. Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.